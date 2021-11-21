TMC leader Sayani Ghosh detained for questioning in Tripura

Tripura police on Sunday detained West Bengal Trinamool Congress leader Sayani Ghosh for questioning following a complaint by a ruling BJP worker that she had disturbed a street corner meeting of Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Saturday night, according to an official.

She was detained 24 hours before a planned visit by TMC's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee after being called in for questioning in a police station.

TMC leaders alleged that their workers were also roughed up by BJP supporters outside the East Agartala Women's police station. Banerjee in a tweet accused the BJP government in Tripura of brazenly disregarding Supreme Court orders on rights of political parties to hold peaceful protests.

''@BjpBiplab has become so UNABASHEDLY BRAZEN that now even SUPREME COURT ORDERS DOESN'T SEEM TO BOTHER HIM,'' Banerjee tweeted.

