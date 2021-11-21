Left Menu

Govind Ram Meghwal, Shakuntala Rawat take oath as cabinet ministers in Rajasthan government

Govind Ram Meghwal and Shakuntala Rawat took oath as Cabinet ministers in the Rajasthan government on Sunday afternoon.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 21-11-2021 17:19 IST | Created: 21-11-2021 17:19 IST
Shakuntala Rawat takes oath as Cabinet minister in Rajasthan government (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Govind Ram Meghwal and Shakuntala Rawat took oath as Cabinet ministers in the Rajasthan government on Sunday afternoon. Further, Brijendra Singh Ola and Murari Lal Meena were sworn in as ministers of state in the Cabinet today.

The ministers were administered the oath of office by Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra.Fifteen ministers-- 11 cabinet ministers and four ministers of state -- took oath today. Five Sachin Pilot's "loyalists" MLAs Hemaram Choudhary, Murari Lal Meena, Zahida Khan, Rajendra Singh Gudha, and Brijendra Ola are also included in the cabinet of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot after the reshuffle.

Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra had shared a list of the 15 MLAs chosen to take oath on Sunday and also said that three ministers will be elevated to cabinet rank. "Many many congratulations to all the new MLAs of Rajasthan cabinet and all the three ministers promoted from minister of state to cabinet minister," Dotasra said in a tweet yesterday that had a list of 15 MLAs.

Others on the list are Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya, Shakuntala Rawat, Govind Ram Meghwal, Mahesh Joshi and Ramlal Jat, Vishvendra Singh, Mamta Bhupesh, Tikaram Juli, Govind Ram Meghwal, and Shakuntala Rawat. Earlier on Saturday, all ministers of Rajasthan submitted their resignations to the Chief Minister, a day ahead of the reshuffle. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

