BJP chief Nadda to undertake two-day visit to UP from tomorrow

Ahead of UP assembly polls scheduled for next year, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda will go on a two-day visit to Uttar Pradesh on Monday and Tuesday. At 12:15 PM on Monday, Nadda will offer prayers at Gorakshnath Temple, after which he will address a conference of booth presidents at Champa Devi Park, Gorakhpur from 3:00 PM onwards. After this, Nadda will interact with families from the Vantangiya community from 4:30 PM onwards.

Nadda will reach Lucknow at 6:30 PM. After reaching Kidwai Nagar, Kanpur at 11:15 PM on November 23, he will offer prayers at Baba Namdev Gurudwara. He will also inaugurate a regional office of the party in Kanpur from Juhi Saket Nagar. Seven district offices will also be inaugurated by the party president. From 2:00 PM onwards, he will address the conference of booth presidents from Railway Ground, Nirala Nagar, Kanpur. Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in UP early next year. (ANI)

