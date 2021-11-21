Left Menu

BJP chief Nadda to undertake two-day visit to UP from tomorrow

Ahead of UP assembly polls scheduled for next year, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda will go on a two-day visit to Uttar Pradesh on Monday and Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-11-2021 18:40 IST | Created: 21-11-2021 18:40 IST
BJP chief Nadda to undertake two-day visit to UP from tomorrow
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of UP assembly polls scheduled for next year, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda will go on a two-day visit to Uttar Pradesh on Monday and Tuesday. At 12:15 PM on Monday, Nadda will offer prayers at Gorakshnath Temple, after which he will address a conference of booth presidents at Champa Devi Park, Gorakhpur from 3:00 PM onwards. After this, Nadda will interact with families from the Vantangiya community from 4:30 PM onwards.

Nadda will reach Lucknow at 6:30 PM. After reaching Kidwai Nagar, Kanpur at 11:15 PM on November 23, he will offer prayers at Baba Namdev Gurudwara. He will also inaugurate a regional office of the party in Kanpur from Juhi Saket Nagar. Seven district offices will also be inaugurated by the party president. From 2:00 PM onwards, he will address the conference of booth presidents from Railway Ground, Nirala Nagar, Kanpur. Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in UP early next year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vaccine passports without testing allow cases to be missed; Partial lunar eclipse dubbed 'Blood Moon' dazzles night skies

Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vacc...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.348: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.348: What's new?

 Global
3
DeepSphere.AI Personalizes Complex AI Curriculum Using Cognitive Learning Methodology

DeepSphere.AI Personalizes Complex AI Curriculum Using Cognitive Learning Me...

 India
4
Vulnerability in PNB server exposed customer data for about seven months: CyberX9

Vulnerability in PNB server exposed customer data for about seven months: Cy...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021