Left Menu

2022 UP polls: AIMIM to contest 100 out of 403 assembly seats

Ahead of Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) announced that it will contest elections on 100 seats out of the 403 assembly seats.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 21-11-2021 19:10 IST | Created: 21-11-2021 19:10 IST
2022 UP polls: AIMIM to contest 100 out of 403 assembly seats
AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) announced that it will contest elections on 100 seats out of the 403 assembly seats. The party said it is in talks with other parties to form an alliance.

Speaking to ANI in Lucknow, AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi said, "Our party has decided to contest elections on 100 seats. We are in talks with one or two more parties and time will tell, if we form an alliance or not. We are surely in a position to win the elections." "It is true that in Uttar Pradesh, the presence of AIMIM has become very strong. And today, we are in this position that we will win the election and get lots of votes too, InshaAllah," he said.

Another party, the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) on Friday hinted at forming an alliance with Samajwadi Party in the state. Speaking to ANI on this topic, the RLD president

Jayant Chaudhary said, "By this month-end, we (RLD and Samajwadi Party) will take the decision and will come together." Uttar Pradesh is scheduled to go for Assembly polls in 2022.

Previously, in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party bagged 312 seats out of the 403-seat Uttar Pradesh Assembly while Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) won 19 and Congress could manage to win only seven seats. The rest of the seats were bagged by other candidates. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vaccine passports without testing allow cases to be missed; Partial lunar eclipse dubbed 'Blood Moon' dazzles night skies

Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vacc...

 Global
2
Vulnerability in PNB server exposed customer data for about seven months: CyberX9

Vulnerability in PNB server exposed customer data for about seven months: Cy...

 India
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.348: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.348: What's new?

 Global
4
DeepSphere.AI Personalizes Complex AI Curriculum Using Cognitive Learning Methodology

DeepSphere.AI Personalizes Complex AI Curriculum Using Cognitive Learning Me...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021