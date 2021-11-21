Left Menu

Congress MLA Khiladi Lal Bairwa meets Ajay Maken after Rajasthan cabinet reshuffle

Fifteen ministers were sworn-in on Sunday, in a much-awaited expansion of the council of ministers in the state. Bairwa is MLA from Dholpur Baseri assembly seat in Rajasthan.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 21-11-2021 20:19 IST | Created: 21-11-2021 20:19 IST
Congress MLA Khiladi Lal Bairwa meets Ajay Maken after Rajasthan cabinet reshuffle
  • Country:
  • India

Congress MLA Khiladi Lal Bairwa on Sunday met AICC general secretary Ajay Maken here.

While party sources said Bairwa was in the race to become a minister but was not inducted in the Sunday reshuffle, Bairwa said there was no feeling of resentment in him and he had certain things in his mind about which he went to speak to Maken.

He however refused to elaborate what was in his mind. “I will not tell you this,” Bairwa, a Dalit leader, told reporters.

Pradesh Congress Committee chief Govind Singh Dotasra said there was no resentment among the party leaders over the cabinet reshuffle. Fifteen ministers were sworn-in on Sunday, in a much-awaited expansion of the council of ministers in the state. Bairwa is MLA from Dholpur Baseri assembly seat in Rajasthan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vulnerability in PNB server exposed customer data for about seven months: CyberX9

Vulnerability in PNB server exposed customer data for about seven months: Cy...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vaccine passports without testing allow cases to be missed; Partial lunar eclipse dubbed 'Blood Moon' dazzles night skies

Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vacc...

 Global
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.348: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.348: What's new?

 Global
4
DeepSphere.AI Personalizes Complex AI Curriculum Using Cognitive Learning Methodology

DeepSphere.AI Personalizes Complex AI Curriculum Using Cognitive Learning Me...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021