New Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 9 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 9 pm.

DEL54 RJ-CABINET-2NDLD OATH Rajasthan cabinet expansion: Pilot's people get berths, bigger say for SCs, women Jaipur: Fifteen ministers took the oath in Rajasthan on Sunday in a cabinet expansion that included 12 new faces, fulfilling a key demand of former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot whose rebellion last year shook the state’s Congress government.

DEL50 RJ-LD-PARLIAMENTARY SECRETARIES Cong, Independent MLAs not accommodated in reshuffle to be adjusted in political appointments Jaipur: Congress and independent MLAs, who had expectations from the Rajasthan Cabinet expansion but were not accommodated in the reshuffle, would be adjusted through political appointments such as parliamentary secretaries, sources in the party said on Sunday. DES36 RJ-CONG-POLLS Portfolios to given keeping Assembly polls in mind: Gehlot Jaipur: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot on Sunday said portfolios to his ministers will be given keeping next Assembly polls in mind and they will buck the trend of power alternately shifting between his party and the BJP in the state.

DEL29 POLL-HP-CM Bypoll defeat was 'timely alert', should not be seen as govt's final assessment: HP CM Thakur Shimla: Describing its defeat in the Himachal Pradesh bypolls as a ''timely alert'' for the BJP, Chief Minister Jairam Thakur has said it should not be seen as the final assessment of his government, suggesting that the party was let down by ''overconfidence''.

DEL53 UP-ADITYANATH-LD PHOTO Adityanath tweets photos of him taking a walk with Modi, speaks about 'making new India' Lucknow: Ahead of the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, two photos of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a stroll with his hand on Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's shoulder have created a buzz.

DEL48 UP-FARMERS-LD-SKM Farmers head to Lucknow for Monday's Kisan Mahapanchayat Lucknow/Muzaffarnagar/Lakhimpur Kheri: The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of farmers unions, will hold a mahapanchayat in Lucknow on Monday to press for law guaranteeing MSP and the sacking of Union Minister Ajay Mishra, whose son is an accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

DES33 UP-SP-LD FARM-LAWS SP fears BJP will bring back three farm laws after assembly polls Lucknow: The Samajwadi Party on Sunday expressed apprehension that the three contentious farm laws will be brought again after the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, citing the statements made by Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra and BJP MP from Unnao Sakshi Maharaj on them. DES37 UP-OWAISI Modi biggest actor in the country, says Owaisi Barabanki: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday called Modi the biggest ''nautankibaaz'' (actor) in the country, saying he entered politics by mistake, else he would have given a run for money to the actors in the film industry.

DES23 PB-SIDHU Centre's 'sinister' design to end MSP, food security, PDS to continue: Navjot Sidhu Chandigarh: Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Sunday alleged that even after the rollback of three ''black'' farm laws, the Centre's ''sinister'' plan to end assured price, food security for the poor, government procurement and public distribution system will continue.

DES14 PB-FRAME LAWS-MOOD Fight not over, govt must formally repeal farm laws, give legal guarantee for MSP: Punjab villagers Mohali/Hoshiarpur: For 62-year-old Bhupinder Kaur, who has been part of demonstrations since last year against three central farm laws, the fight is far from over, even after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement that they will be repealed.

DES34 PB-LD SINGER-DEATH Renowned Punjabi singer Gurmeet Bawa dies at 77 Amritsar: Renowned Punjabi folk singer Gurmeet Bawa passed away on Sunday following prolonged illness. She was 77.

