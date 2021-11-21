Pratap Banerjee appointed BJP's KMC poll management panel in-charge

Left Menu

The notification is yet to be issued.Pratap Banerjee, state vice-president, has been appointed as in-charge of upcoming Kolkata Municipal Corporation election management committee of the Bharatiya Janata Party, WB, state unit president Sukanta Majumdar said in a statement.The BJP has moved the Calcutta High Court seeking that poll to all municipal bodies where it is due be held together on a single day. These civic bodies are being run by administrators appointed by the state government.

The BJP's West Bengal unit on Sunday appointed state vice-president Pratap Banerjee as the in-charge of the upcoming Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) election management committee of the party.

The proposed date for the elections to KMC, as well as Howrah Municipal Corporation, is December 19. The notification is yet to be issued.

''Pratap Banerjee, state vice-president, has been appointed as in-charge of upcoming Kolkata Municipal Corporation election management committee of the Bharatiya Janata Party, WB,'' state unit president Sukanta Majumdar said in a statement.

The BJP has moved the Calcutta High Court seeking that poll to all municipal bodies where it is due be held together on a single day. The case is pending.

The five-year term of elected representatives who run West Bengal's 112 municipalities and corporations ended in the last two years, but elections could not be held due to the Covid-19 pandemic. These civic bodies are being run by administrators appointed by the state government.

