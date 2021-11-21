Left Menu

NC seeks to expedite probe into Hyderpora encounter, rehabilitation of kin of those killed

The jinxed fate of our valley has snatched numerous innocents. Such incidents only leave a trail of suffering behind, he said. The NC leader extended condolences and sympathies to the bereaved families on behalf of party president Farooq Abdullah and vice president Omar Abdullah to the bereaved.

NC seeks to expedite probe into Hyderpora encounter, rehabilitation of kin of those killed
The National Conference (NC) on Sunday sought to expedite the probe into the Hyderpora encounter in a transparent manner and the rehabilitation of the kin of those slain on a fast-track basis.

An NC delegation led by its provincial president, Kashmir, Nasir Aslam Wani visited the families of deceased civilians Altaf Ahmed Dar and Mudassir Gul. Sharing the grief of the families, the delegation prayed for strength to them in their hour of loss and for eternal peace to the departed in the highest echelons of heaven.

Wani also sought fast-tracking of the probe into the killings in a transparent manner and rehabilitation of the kin of the deceased on a fast-track basis. ''The jinxed fate of our valley has snatched numerous innocents. There are several such untold stories where parents have lost their beloved children, daughters and sisters have lost their brothers, mothers their sons. Such incidents only leave a trail of suffering behind,'' he said. The NC leader extended condolences and sympathies to the bereaved families on behalf of party president Farooq Abdullah and vice president Omar Abdullah to the bereaved. PTI SSB AAR

