SKM writes open letter to PM listing 6 demands, seeks immediate resumption of talks

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha wrote an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday seeking resumption of talks with the government over their six demands, including a law guaranteeing minimum support price (MSP) for all farmers.

They also demanded withdrawal of cases against farmers and building a memorial for those who lost their lives during protests against the contentious farm laws. While thanking Modi for announcing repeal of the three farm laws, the SKM alleged, ''After 11 rounds of talks, you chose the path of unilateral declaration rather than a bilateral solution.'' In the letter, the umbrella body of farmers' unions also demanded compensation and rehabilitation support for their families of farmers who died during the protest.

