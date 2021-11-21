Left Menu

Repeal of farm laws, reopening of Kartarpur corridor bold initiatives: BJP leader

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 21-11-2021 22:18 IST
Repeal of farm laws, reopening of Kartarpur corridor bold initiatives: BJP leader
Attributing the repeal of the farm laws to Narendra Modi’s ''unflinching faith'' in democracy, BJP leader Devender Singh Rana on Sunday said the prime minister has emerged as a “democrat-statesman” who keeps the “nation first”.

Modi on Friday announced a rollback of the three agri laws at the centre of protests by farmers for the past year.

“The nation is proud of the sagacious political stand taken by the prime minister in the interest of the nation and for satiating the urges of farmers,” Rana, a former legislator, said at a function here.

He also hailed the reopening of Kartarpur Sahib corridor to enable devotees to pay obeisance at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan, notwithstanding the “cowardice of the neighbouring nation” which has inflicted many scars on Indian psyche by being a corroborator in the most inhuman acts.

The corridor links the revered gurdwara, the final resting place of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev, to Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Punjab's Gurdaspur district “It was only appropriate to reopen the corridor on the Prakash Parv of Guru Nanak Devji, apostle of peace, harmony, social justice and equality,” he said.

He lauded the valour of Sikhs, saying their bravery and sacrifices towards the nation will always remain a source of inspiration for generations.

Rana said the people of Jammu and Kashmir have been sharing each other’s joys, which forge the spirit of brotherhood and camaraderie.

He hoped this spirit of inclusiveness would flourish by leaps and bounds and bring harmony and tranquility in the society.

