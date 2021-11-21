Left Menu

UP BJP chief launches booth membership campaign

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 21-11-2021 22:22 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh launched the party's ''booth sadasyata abhiyan'' (booth membership campaign) from Ghaziabad on Sunday.

Under the campaign, new members will be enrolled into the party by reaching out to every household under all the polling booths, state BJP's co-media in-charge Abhay Singh said, adding that on November 27 and November 28, a special booth membership campaign will be held in which the party's office-bearers, public representatives and workers will participate.

Swatantra Dev Singh said Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay and former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee have made such party workers who work tirelessly round the clock and dedicate themselves in the work for the nation.

The state BJP chief also spoke to those enrolled at booth number 471 of Asalatpur village in the Muradnagar area under the Sahibabad Assembly constituency in Ghaziabad.

