Maha: Crematorium employee suffers severe burn injuries

An employee of a crematorium run by the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) in Maharashtra's Thane district suffered severe burn injuries while lighting the burner of a cremation furnace, sources said on Sunday. The incident occurred at the crematorium in Patharli late Saturday night, they said. The employee, Gopal Adsul, was lighting the burner of the furnace when its flames suddenly flared up, in which he received severe burn injuries on his face. He was first rushed to the local civic-run hospital and later shifted a medical facility in Mumbai, the sources said.

Another operator at the crematorium said the incident was a fallout of some technical snag in the furnace.

