Give Rs 20 lakhs to kin of farmers died in Telangana due to your wrong decisions: BJP to KCR

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Telangana chief Bandi Sanjay on Sunday slammed Chief Minister K Chandrasekar Rao for announcing a compensation of Rs 3 lakhs for families of farmers who died during the farmer's agitation. Sanjay said the Chief Minister should provide Rs 20 lakhs to families of those farmers who allegedly died in the state due to KCR's wrong decisions.

"He should first provide Rs 20 lakhs each to the bereaved families in Telangana. What is being given to farmers in Telangana? Ex-gratia should be first given to the families of farmers who died due to the wrong decisions of K Chandrashekhar Rao and then he should ask Centre to give what he had demanded earlier," the BJP leader said while addressing a press conference. A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the withdrawal of the three Central farm laws, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Saturday said the state government will provide Rs 3 lakh ex-gratia to the bereaved families of farmers who lost their life in farmers' agitation.

He further remarked that the state is ranked four in the country when it comes to farmer suicides. Questioning the Mahadharna held by the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), Sanjay said, "Was the protest for Telangana farmers or the farmers in Delhi?"

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) held a Mahadharna (protest) against the Centre over the farmers' issues on Thursday. Sanjay questioned the state government regarding paddy procurement in the state and alleged that it has not responded to BJP's questions on the same.

Attacking the Chief Minister for questioning the Centre on purchase of grain, he said, "Did the Centre not agree to buy 40 lakh metric tonnes of grains? Why is KCR going to Delhi? What work does he have there?" Earlier on Saturday, Rao had said that there was no response from the Centre on the purchase of grain. He demanded that the Centre should give clarifications enhancement of Paddy Procurement for Kharif as requested by Telangana and purchase of boiled rice in Rabi.

"We are going to Delhi tomorrow. We will meet the Union Ministers and officials and the Prime Minister if possible," he added. Sanjay asserted that "BJP thinks of the welfare of the farmers and TRS thinks of the welfare of rice millers". (ANI)

