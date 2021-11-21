Proud day for India's quest to become Aatmanirbhar in defence sector: PM on INS Visakhapatnam

Left Menu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed the commissioning of Indian Navy's destroyer INS Visakhapatnam, saying it is a proud day for India's quest to become Aatmanirbhar in the defence sector and the indigenously-developed ship will strengthen the country's security apparatus.

The indigenously-built stealth guided missile destroyer, packed with an array of missiles and anti-submarine rockets, was commissioned in presence of top naval commanders in Mumbai.

''Today is a proud day for India's quest to become Aatmanirbhar in the defence sector. INS Visakhapatnam is commissioned into Indian Navy! It is indigenously developed and will strengthen our security apparatus,'' Modi tweeted.

''Our efforts towards defence modernisation continues with full vigour,'' he asserted.

Visakhapatnam is equipped with lethal weapons and sensors, including supersonic surface-to-surface and surface-to-air missiles, medium and short-range guns, anti-submarine rockets and advanced electronic warfare and communication suits, officials said.

The ship is fitted with a modern surveillance radar which provides target data to the gunnery weapon systems of the ship. PTI ASK SRY

