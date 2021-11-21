Adityanath hands over appointment letter to doctors

Left Menu

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 21-11-2021 23:22 IST | Created: 21-11-2021 23:22 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday hand over appointment letter to 310 doctors and stressed the need to focus on research. ''If we do not take research forward, then we will lag behind. Research offers a number of possibilities. I urge all of you to take research ahead,'' he said addressing a function where appointment letters to 310 specialised doctors were given. The UP chief minister also inaugurated 15 BSL-2 laboratories on this occasion. He said, ''I am thankful to PM Narendra Modi that under his leadership Uttar Pradesh is emerging as a medical hub. I am happy that in 15 districts, BSL-2 laboratories have been set up. The laboratories will help in the testing of zika and dengue cases reported from some districts.'' UP's Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh also spoke on this occasion.

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

