Exit polls: Bulgarian president wins apparent reelection

Let everyone find 15 minutes today to vote so that we do not waste the next five years, Radev said after casting his ballot on Sunday.

PTI | Sofia | Updated: 22-11-2021 00:03 IST | Created: 22-11-2021 00:03 IST
  • Country:
  • Bulgaria

Exit polls in Bulgaria suggest that incumbent Rumen Radev is the apparent winner in the country's presidential runoff. Partial official results are expected later Sunday. Surveys by several polling organisations give Radev, 58, who is seeking a second five-year term in the largely ceremonial post, about 65 per cent of the vote. Sofia University rector, Atanas Gerdzhikov, 58, backed by the center right GERB party of former Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, is said to trail with 32 per cent support. Some 3 per cent of the voters have voted against both candidates. Radev, a vocal critic of Borissov and firm supporter of last year's anti-corruption protests, has attracted many Bulgarians who are fed up with politicians they see as corrupt. Radev has appointed two consecutive caretaker governments that unveiled alleged corruption cases in Bulgaria's industrial and financial sectors. “Let's not give the past a chance to torpedo our future. Let everyone find 15 minutes today (to vote) so that we do not waste the next five years,” Radev said after casting his ballot on Sunday.

