Left Menu

Marines on track for worst vaccination record in U.S. military

The Army did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Her warnings come as Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt, a Republican, defied the federal mandate and said he would not require National Guard members in his state to get vaccinated.

Reuters | Updated: 22-11-2021 02:18 IST | Created: 22-11-2021 02:18 IST
Marines on track for worst vaccination record in U.S. military

The U.S. Marine Corps is set to have the worst vaccination record among military branches, with thousands of active-duty personnel set to miss the service's Nov. 28 deadline to be fully inoculated.

As of Nov. 17, about 91% of active personnel are fully vaccinated and 94% partially vaccinated, according to a Marine Corps statement on Sunday. Service members are considered fully vaccinated 14 days after getting a single Johnson & Johnson shot or 14 days after their second dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine -- meaning it is too late for many to complete the vaccination process by the deadline.

The Navy https://www.navy.mil/US-Navy-COVID-19-Updates has the highest vaccination rate within the military at 96.7% of active-duty personnel fully vaccinated, followed by the Air Force https://www.af.mil/News/Article-Display/Article/2831845/daf-covi d-19-statistics-nov-17-2021 at 96.4%. An Army spokesperson told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Thursday that 91.5% of active-duty soldiers were fully vaccinated as of Monday. Army Secretary Christine Wormuth warned in a memo on Tuesday that National Guard members who refuse to get vaccinated would not have their service renewed unless they have an approved exemption, according to media reports. The Army did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Her warnings come as Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt, a Republican, defied the federal mandate and said he would not require National Guard members in his state to get vaccinated. Other Republicans opposing vaccine mandates include Senator Ted Cruz https://twitter.com/tedcruz/status/1462133320729382912 who on Saturday responded to Wormuth's memo by tweeting: "Biden admin persecuting our soldiers. This is not good for America."

In addition to the military, the Biden administration mandated vaccination for most federal employees, contractors, and health workers. More recently the White House said it would require private employers with at least 100 workers to mandate vaccination or weekly testing, a rule being challenged in court https://www.reuters.com/legal/government/court-lottery-gives-biden-administration-chance-revive-covid-vaccine-mandate-2021-11-16. Nearly 60% of Americans https://tmsnrt.rs/3tUM8ta are fully vaccinated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vulnerability in PNB server exposed customer data for about seven months: CyberX9

Vulnerability in PNB server exposed customer data for about seven months: Cy...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vaccine passports without testing allow cases to be missed; Partial lunar eclipse dubbed 'Blood Moon' dazzles night skies

Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vacc...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vaccine passports without testing allow cases to be missed; Partial lunar eclipse dubbed 'Blood Moon' dazzles night skies

Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vacc...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Italy reports 49 coronavirus deaths, 11,555 new cases; China has given 76.3% of population complete COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Italy reports 49 coronavirus deaths, 11,555 new cases; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021