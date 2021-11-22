Venezuela voter turnout in regional, local elections at 41.8% - electoral authority
Venezuela's National Electoral Council (CNE) reported that local and regional elections saw a voter turnout of 41.8% in an initial announcement on Monday.
The ruling party won 20 governorships, while opposition politicians won three, the CNE said.
