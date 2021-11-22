Peng Shuai has attended public activities, says China's foreign ministry
Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai has attended public activities recently, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Monday.
Peng had disappeared from public view since she alleged on social media on Nov. 2 that former vice-premier Zhang Gaoli had coerced her into sex and they later had an on-off consensual relationship.
Hu Xijin, editor-in-chief of the state-backed Global Times, posted a 25-second video on Twitter on Sunday that showed Peng smiling, waving and autographing giant tennis balls for children at the Fila Kids Junior Tennis Challenger Finals tournament.
