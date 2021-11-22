Left Menu

TMC holds protest outside MHA against police action in Tripura

Both Shah and Modi need to answer for the violence that is happening in Tripura, said TMC leader Sukhendu Sekhar Ray. TMC MP Saugata Ray said the protests were also against the arrest of partys youth leader Sayani Ghosh in Tripura.The party alleged mayhem in BJP-ruled Tripura as Ghosh was arrested by the police and accused of attempt to murder.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2021 13:50 IST | Created: 22-11-2021 13:47 IST
TMC holds protest outside MHA against police action in Tripura
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A delegation of TMC MPs on Monday sat on a dharna outside the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) here over alleged police brutality and arrest of its youth leader in Tripura.

The MPs also raised slogans against the home minister and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and demanded an appointment with Amit Shah.

"We want the home minister to listen to us. Both Shah and Modi need to answer for the violence that is happening in Tripura," said TMC leader Sukhendu Sekhar Ray. TMC MP Saugata Ray said the protests were also against the arrest of the party's youth leader Sayani Ghosh in Tripura.

The party alleged ''mayhem'' in BJP-ruled Tripura as Ghosh was arrested by the police and accused of an attempt to murder. Party chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is also expected to arrive here later in the day. The Tripura Police on Sunday arrested actor-turned TMC leader Ghosh on charges of attempt to murder after she allegedly disrupted a meeting of state Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb by shouting "Khela hobe" (We will play) on Saturday night.

Ghosh, the youth unit secretary of TMC West Bengal, was arrested after being called in for questioning in a police station in Agartala, a police official had said.

The Supreme Court recently directed the Tripura Police to ensure that no political party is prevented from exercising its rights in accordance with the law for campaigning in a peaceful manner.

The TMC has repeatedly alleged that its candidates were being prevented from campaigning by the ruling BJP supporters there.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vulnerability in PNB server exposed customer data for about seven months: CyberX9

Vulnerability in PNB server exposed customer data for about seven months: Cy...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vaccine passports without testing allow cases to be missed; Partial lunar eclipse dubbed 'Blood Moon' dazzles night skies

Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vacc...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vaccine passports without testing allow cases to be missed; Partial lunar eclipse dubbed 'Blood Moon' dazzles night skies

Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vacc...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Italy reports 49 coronavirus deaths, 11,555 new cases; China has given 76.3% of population complete COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Italy reports 49 coronavirus deaths, 11,555 new cases; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021