Maharashtra: Former BJP leader Ravindra Bhoyar joins Congress
Former Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Corporator Ravindra Bhoyar joined the Congress party in Nagpur today.
ANI | Nagpur (Maharashtra) | Updated: 22-11-2021 14:03 IST | Created: 22-11-2021 14:03 IST
Bhoyar joined the Congress in presence of Maharashtra Ministers Nitin Raut and Sunil Kedar and Nagpur City Congress Committee president Vikas Thackeray. (ANI)
