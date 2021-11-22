Left Menu

SP workers celebrate Mulayam Singh Yadav's 82nd birthday

Samajwadi Party (SP) workers performed 'havan' and cut a cake at the office to celebrate the party's founder-patron Mulayam Singh Yadav's 82nd birthday on Monday.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 22-11-2021 14:11 IST | Created: 22-11-2021 14:11 IST
SP workers performing havan on Mulayam Singh Yadav's 82nd birthday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Samajwadi Party (SP) workers performed 'havan' and cut a cake at the office to celebrate the party's founder-patron Mulayam Singh Yadav's 82nd birthday on Monday. The workers also donated blood on this occasion at Aligarh's Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College.

Mulayam Singh Yadav is a three-time chief minister of Uttar Pradesh. His son Akhilesh Yadav is also the former chief minister of UP. Hearties congratulations and well wishes to former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Mulayam Singh Yadav on his birthday. I pray for his well-being and long life," said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in a tweet in Hindi. (ANI)

