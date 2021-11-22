Left Menu

Will meet PM, raise issues of BSF jurisdiction enhancement and Tripura violence: Mamata

Kolkata, Nov 22 PTI West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said she will be meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi during her visit to Delhi, and raise issues concerning enhancement of BSF jurisdiction as well as widespread violence in Tripura.Banerjee also said she may not join the dharna being staged by TMC MPs in protest against attack on party workers in Tripura, but will surely express solidarity with them.

Will meet PM, raise issues of BSF jurisdiction enhancement and Tripura violence: Mamata
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said she will be meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi during her visit to Delhi, and raise issues concerning enhancement of BSF jurisdiction as well as ''widespread violence'' in Tripura.

Banerjee also said she may not join the dharna being staged by TMC MPs in protest against ''attack on party workers'' in Tripura, but will surely express solidarity with them. Hitting out at Amit Shah, the TMC supremo said the Union home minister ''is yet to show courtesy'' and meet the TMC MPs, who had been seeking an audience with him over the violence in Tripura.

''During my visit to Delhi, I will be meeting the prime minister. Apart from various state-related matters, I will be raising issues concerning the enhancement of BSF jurisdiction as well as Tripura violence,'' she told reporters before leaving for Delhi.

Banerjee wondered why the human rights commission was ''not taking a note'' of the ongoing use of brute force in the northeastern state.

''The chief minister of Tripura (Biplab Deb) and his government are defying the SC's directive. They have to reply to common people. I will appeal to the higher judiciary to act against his government as per law,'' she said.

The Supreme Court has asked the Tripura government to ensure that no political party in the fray for the coming local body elections ''is prevented from pursuing its electoral rights in accordance with law, and from campaigning in a peaceful and orderly manner''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

