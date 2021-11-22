Left Menu

All-party meet on Nov 28 ahead of Parliament's winter session, PM Modi likely to attend

An all-party meet has been called on November 28 ahead of Parliament's winter session, informed the sources.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2021 15:08 IST | Created: 22-11-2021 15:08 IST
All-party meet on Nov 28 ahead of Parliament's winter session, PM Modi likely to attend
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
An all-party meet has been called on November 28 ahead of Parliament's winter session, informed the sources.

The winter session of Parliament is scheduled to commence from November 29.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi may also attend the meet," sources said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

