Left Menu

AP Assembly passes bill to repeal Act intending three capitals for the state

The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Monday passed a Bill to repeal the controversial AP Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Act, 2020, that was intended to establish three capitals for the state.Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, however, told the Assembly his government would bring a comprehensive, complete and better Decentralisation Bill.The 2020 Act was being repealed to protect the larger interests of people.Our intention of a decentralised development of the state has been twisted, distorted and a misinformation launched.

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 22-11-2021 15:37 IST | Created: 22-11-2021 15:37 IST
AP Assembly passes bill to repeal Act intending three capitals for the state
  • Country:
  • India

The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Monday passed a Bill to repeal the controversial AP Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Act, 2020, that was intended to establish three capitals for the state.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, however, told the Assembly his government would bring a ''comprehensive, complete and better'' Decentralisation Bill.

The 2020 Act was being repealed to protect the larger interests of people.

''Our intention of a decentralised development of the state has been twisted, distorted and a misinformation launched. Also, legal hurdles were created and court cases filed,'' the Chief Minister alleged.

Without referring to the farmers of Amaravati region, who had been fighting the three capitals decision for more than 700 days now, Jagan said the government would explain ''our genuine intention and the need for decentralisation'' to all concerned and incorporate necessary changes in the new Bill. The government had earlier hinted AP could have three capitals-- Executive capital in Visakhapatnam and the Legislative capital in Amaravati and Judiciary capital in Kurnool.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vulnerability in PNB server exposed customer data for about seven months: CyberX9

Vulnerability in PNB server exposed customer data for about seven months: Cy...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vaccine passports without testing allow cases to be missed; Partial lunar eclipse dubbed 'Blood Moon' dazzles night skies

Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vacc...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vaccine passports without testing allow cases to be missed; Partial lunar eclipse dubbed 'Blood Moon' dazzles night skies

Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vacc...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Italy reports 49 coronavirus deaths, 11,555 new cases; China has given 76.3% of population complete COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Italy reports 49 coronavirus deaths, 11,555 new cases; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021