Left Menu

'Khela Hobe' stands for violence in Bengal, will not be repeated in Tripura: BJP's Locket Chatterjee

Ahead of civic body polls in Tripura, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Locket Chatterjee on Monday slammed Trinamool Congress (TMC) saying that 'Khela Hobe' stands for violence in Bengal and the same will not be repeated in Tripura.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2021 15:46 IST | Created: 22-11-2021 15:46 IST
'Khela Hobe' stands for violence in Bengal, will not be repeated in Tripura: BJP's Locket Chatterjee
Locket Chatterjee speaking to ANI in Delhi (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of civic body polls in Tripura, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Locket Chatterjee on Monday slammed Trinamool Congress (TMC) saying that 'Khela Hobe' stands for violence in Bengal and the same will not be repeated in Tripura. Citing the instances of violence in Bengal, Chatterjee said, "If 'Khela Hobe' (the game is on) means the death of over 60 workers, migration of over one lakh workers, gang rape and atrocity on women in Bengal, then there will be no 'Khela Hobe' in Tripura. We want 'Vikas Hobe' (call for development) in Tripura."

"They can't even handle their state and now they are going to Tripura, where they don't even have a single cadre," she added. The 'Khela Hobe' slogan was a rallying cry of the TMC in the West Bengal assembly elections held earlier this year, which it won by a landslide. Notably, this slogan became immensely popular and unofficially became the theme of the poll battle between TMC and BJP.

Meanwhile, tensions in Tripura increased after violent incidents in the run-up to the elections in Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) and 12 other municipal bodies slated for November 25. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vulnerability in PNB server exposed customer data for about seven months: CyberX9

Vulnerability in PNB server exposed customer data for about seven months: Cy...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vaccine passports without testing allow cases to be missed; Partial lunar eclipse dubbed 'Blood Moon' dazzles night skies

Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vacc...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vaccine passports without testing allow cases to be missed; Partial lunar eclipse dubbed 'Blood Moon' dazzles night skies

Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vacc...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Italy reports 49 coronavirus deaths, 11,555 new cases; China has given 76.3% of population complete COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Italy reports 49 coronavirus deaths, 11,555 new cases; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021