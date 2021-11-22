'Khela Hobe' stands for violence in Bengal, will not be repeated in Tripura: BJP's Locket Chatterjee
Ahead of civic body polls in Tripura, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Locket Chatterjee on Monday slammed Trinamool Congress (TMC) saying that 'Khela Hobe' stands for violence in Bengal and the same will not be repeated in Tripura.
Ahead of civic body polls in Tripura, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Locket Chatterjee on Monday slammed Trinamool Congress (TMC) saying that 'Khela Hobe' stands for violence in Bengal and the same will not be repeated in Tripura. Citing the instances of violence in Bengal, Chatterjee said, "If 'Khela Hobe' (the game is on) means the death of over 60 workers, migration of over one lakh workers, gang rape and atrocity on women in Bengal, then there will be no 'Khela Hobe' in Tripura. We want 'Vikas Hobe' (call for development) in Tripura."
"They can't even handle their state and now they are going to Tripura, where they don't even have a single cadre," she added. The 'Khela Hobe' slogan was a rallying cry of the TMC in the West Bengal assembly elections held earlier this year, which it won by a landslide. Notably, this slogan became immensely popular and unofficially became the theme of the poll battle between TMC and BJP.
Meanwhile, tensions in Tripura increased after violent incidents in the run-up to the elections in Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) and 12 other municipal bodies slated for November 25. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
