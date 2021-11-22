UK PM Johnson briefly lost for words in speech in business
Reuters | London | Updated: 22-11-2021 15:59 IST | Created: 22-11-2021 15:58 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was briefly left lost for words on Monday when he appeared to lose his place in notes during a speech to the Confederation of British Industry.
Searching through his notes, Johnson sighed and said "forgive me" as he briefly interrupted his speech.
