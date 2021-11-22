Peppa Pig saves UK PM Johnson when lost for words

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was briefly left lost for words on Monday when he appeared to lose his place in notes during a speech to business leaders before relating an anecdote about his visit to a Peppa Pig theme park.

Searching through his notes, Johnson sighed and repeatedly said "forgive me" as he briefly interrupted his speech to the Confederation of British Industry. He recovered, though, swiftly, talking about technology unicorns and then a visit to Peppa Pig World, a park based on the children's TV show.

"Yesterday I went, as we all must, to Peppa Pig World," Johnson told the business executives. "I love it. Peppa Pig World is very much my kind of place: it has very safe streets, discipline in schools." "Who would have believed that a pig that looks like a hairdryer or possibly a Picasso-like hairdryer, a pig that was rejected by the BBC, would now be exported to 180 countries with theme parks both in America and China?"

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)