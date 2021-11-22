BJP runs on cultural nationalism, democratic values while other parties function on dynasty, vote bank politics: Nadda

Hitting out at the Opposition parties, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda on Monday said that BJP runs on cultural nationalism and democratic values while the other parties function on dynasty and vote bank politics. Nadda was addressing the BJP booth president sammelan (convention) in Gorakhpur.

Addressing party workers, Nadda said, "We should be proud that we are members of a party which has democracy at its core. It is the part where an ordinary worker coming from an ordinary family becomes the Chief Minister of the state and a worker like me becomes the president of the party. "BJP runs on cultural nationalism. Other political parties run on dynasty. We have the ideology of 'Sabka Saath' and those people (Opposition parties) do politics only for 'vote bank'," he stated.

Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Nadda said the BJP government put in its best efforts for the development of the state. "Modi ji from the Centre has placed full blessings on Uttar Pradesh and Yogi ji has left no stone unturned for the development of the state. Uttar Pradesh is on the path of continuous development," added the BJP chief.

Earlier today, Nadda offered prayers at Gorakhnath Temple. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was also present with him. Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh are slated for early next year (ANI).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)