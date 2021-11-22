Left Menu

Andhra govt withdraws bill intended to make three capitals for state

Andhra Pradesh government on Monday withdrew the "Andhra Pradesh Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill 2020" in the State Assembly. The Bill was intended to make three capitals for the state.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 22-11-2021 16:31 IST | Created: 22-11-2021 16:31 IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Andhra Pradesh government on Monday withdrew the "Andhra Pradesh Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill 2020" in the State Assembly. The Bill was intended to make three capitals for the state. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the government is going to take back the Bill which was introduced earlier. He said the state government will introduce a new Bill with no errors.

"We believed that decentralisation of capital is much needed in Andhra Pradesh. The government is going to take back the Bill which was introduced earlier. We will introduce a new Bill with no errors," the chief minister said in the state legislative assembly. Earlier today, Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy introduced the Bill to repeal the Andhra Pradesh Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill, 2020 in the Assembly.

Andhra Pradesh Assembly in June, 2020 passed "Andhra Pradesh Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill 2020". Prior to that, the Bill was stopped in the Legislative Council. Council chairman MA Shariff had sent the bills for the select committee consideration. Both ruling and opposition parties had different versions on the sanctity of that decision. However, YSRCP had an absolute majority in the Legislative Assembly but the party did not have a majority in the Legislative Council. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

