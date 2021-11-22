Left Menu

Cong MP rues delay in deciding disqualification petitions by Assembly speakers

I feel a quasi judicial authority should be created to decide on disqualification petitions within a time frame, he said.The Congress has challenged in the Bombay High Court the Goa Assembly speakers order in a disqualification petition against ten of its MLAs who had shifted to BJP in July 2019.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 22-11-2021 16:34 IST | Created: 22-11-2021 16:34 IST
Congress Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Tankha on Monday said his party will raise in Parliament the delay on the part of Assembly speakers to give verdicts on petitions demanding disqualification of some legislators who had switched parties.

Addressing a press conference, he said the speakers of some Assemblies take months and even longer to decide on such petitions that are filed under the 10th Schedule of the Constitution.

Tankha said a ''quasi judicial authority'' should be formed to decide on such cases and the powers of the speaker on the issue must be taken away.

“We will raise the issue in Parliament that there should be some timeline under the 10th Schedule of the Constitution for a speaker to decide on disqualification petitions. At times, speakers take months. I feel a quasi judicial authority should be created to decide on disqualification petitions within a time frame,'' he said.

The Congress has challenged in the Bombay High Court the Goa Assembly speaker's order in a disqualification petition against ten of its MLAs who had shifted to BJP in July 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

