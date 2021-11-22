Left Menu

MP Cong chief Kamal Nath meets Sonia, to interact with party cells on return

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 22-11-2021 17:08 IST | Created: 22-11-2021 16:51 IST
MP Cong chief Kamal Nath meets Sonia, to interact with party cells on return
Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath on Monday met his party president Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi, with insiders stating here that the agenda included ''revitalizing'' workers and cadre for the 2023 Assembly polls.

MP Congress general secretary and media in charge KK Mishra told PTI that Nath and Gandhi met for an hour in New Delhi.

''After returning from Delhi, Nathji is going to hold separate meetings with the office bearers of state party's women cell, Scheduled Tribe wing, National Students Union of India (NSUI) and the Scheduled Caste group on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday respectively,'' Mishra informed.

The meeting has come at a time when the Congress is holding a Jan Jagran Abhiyan, a mass outreach programme that started on November 14 and is scheduled to continue till November 29, against the Narendra Modi government on issues like inflation, fuel price rise etc with people being asked to answer a 10-point questionnaire.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, the Congress had managed to unseat the BJP but a rebellion by MLAs close to Jyotiraditya Scindia brought down the Kamal Nath government in March last year.

