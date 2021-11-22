Left Menu

Centre will seek report from Tripura govt over 'police brutality', says TMC after meeting Amit Shah

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi over alleged police brutality in Tripura on Monday afternoon.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2021 17:28 IST | Created: 22-11-2021 17:28 IST
Centre will seek report from Tripura govt over 'police brutality', says TMC after meeting Amit Shah
TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee speaking to ANI in Delhi today (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi over alleged police brutality in Tripura on Monday afternoon. After the meeting, TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee said that Shah has told the party delegation that he will seek a report from the state government.

"We told him in detail how leaders were arrested and MPs were beaten up. He (Amit Shah) said he spoke to Tripura CM over the phone yesterday and will seek a report from the state," Banerjee told ANI. Earlier today, a total of 16 TMC MPs including Derek O'Brien, Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, Santanu Sen and Mala Roy held a protest outside the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) over alleged police brutality in Tripura.

On Sunday, Trinamool Youth Congress president Saayoni Ghosh was arrested by Tripura Police for allegedly causing a ruckus at a public meeting where Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb was present. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

