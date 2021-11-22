Swedish parliament to vote on Soc Dem leader Andersson as new PM on Wednesday
Sweden's parliament will vote on Wednesday on whether to elect Social Democrat leader Magdalena Andersson as prime minister, the speaker of parliament said on Monday.
The vote will be held at 0800 GMT on Wednesday.
