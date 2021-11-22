Left Menu

France is determined the UK respect post-Brexit deal and fishing rights - French PM

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 22-11-2021 18:30 IST | Created: 22-11-2021 17:59 IST
France is determined the UK respect post-Brexit deal and fishing rights - French PM
Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • France

France and the European Commission are determined to ensure that Britain respects its post-Brexit arrangements and agreements on fishing licenses following the UK's departure from the European Union, said France's prime minister on Monday.

Jean Castex said he had discussed the dispute over Brexit and fishing arrangements with Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Croo, who said he would visit Britain next week for talks on the matter.

France says Britain should have issued more French boats with licenses to fish in British territorial waters since Britain left the European Union. Britain says it is respecting the arrangements that were agreed upon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vulnerability in PNB server exposed customer data for about seven months: CyberX9

Vulnerability in PNB server exposed customer data for about seven months: Cy...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vaccine passports without testing allow cases to be missed; Partial lunar eclipse dubbed 'Blood Moon' dazzles night skies

Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vacc...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vaccine passports without testing allow cases to be missed; Partial lunar eclipse dubbed 'Blood Moon' dazzles night skies

Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vacc...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Italy reports 49 coronavirus deaths, 11,555 new cases; China has given 76.3% of population complete COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Italy reports 49 coronavirus deaths, 11,555 new cases; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021