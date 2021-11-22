TMC's Luizinho Faleiro elected to Rajya Sabha unopposed

Left Menu

Trinamool Congress leader Luizinho Faleiro on Monday was elected to the Rajya Sabha unopposed in a by-poll, according to a notification of the West Bengal assembly. The assembly secretary in a notification today announced that Luizinho Faleiro has been elected to Rajya Sabha in the by-poll.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 22-11-2021 18:13 IST | Created: 22-11-2021 18:13 IST
Trinamool Congress leader Luizinho Faleiro on Monday was elected to the Rajya Sabha unopposed in a by-poll, according to a notification of the West Bengal assembly. The TMC last week named its vice-president Luizinho Faleiro, a former chief minister of Goa, as its candidate for the by-election. ''The assembly secretary in a notification today announced that Luizinho Faleiro has been elected to Rajya Sabha in the by-poll. After scrutiny of papers, he was declared elected unopposed,'' TMC Chief Whip Nirmal Ghosh said.

He will collect his certificate on Tuesday, Ghosh said.

The by-poll to the RS seat was necessitated following the resignation of TMC MP Arpita Ghosh from the Upper House of Parliament.

''Just like the previous two Rajya Sabha by-polls, Falerio too has been elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha. The time too the opposition BJP did not field any candidate,'' he said.

TMC candidates Sushmita Dev and Jawhar Sircar were earlier elected to the RS unopposed.

Faleiro ended his decades-long association with the Congress and joined the TMC in September in Kolkata. He was appointed as the party's national vice-president last month.

The Trinamool Congress, after a stunning victory in the West Bengal Assembly elections earlier this year, is trying to expand its footprint in BJP-ruled Goa and Tripura.

Assembly elections in Goa and Tripura are due in 2022 and 2023 respectively.

