Ahead of Parliament session, govt calls all-party meet on Sunday; PM likely to attend
- Country:
- India
Ahead of the winter session of Parliament, the government has called an all-party meeting on Sunday, which is expected to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sources said on Monday.
The floor leaders of all the political parties from both houses of Parliament have been invited to the meeting, they added.
Besides Modi, senior Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah, along with Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, will represent the government at the meeting.
On Sunday evening, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu has called a meeting of the floor leaders of the Upper House of Parliament.
Similarly, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla is expected to call a meeting of the floor leaders in the Lower House on November 27.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Tribal culture and their contribution towards nation-building being honoured as India celebrates first Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas after Independence: PM Narendra Modi.
PM Narendra Modi inaugurates redeveloped Rani Kamalapati Railway Station in Bhopal.
130 Nations endorse Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision on Internationalisation of Education at Diplomatic Conclave
Tribals not given their dues by earlier governments, deprived of basic facilities: PM Narendra Modi at Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas celebrations in Bhopal.
Om Birla urges all state assemblies to digitize old meetings, records, bring them on single platform