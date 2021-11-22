Left Menu

TMC youth leader gets bail in Tripura

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 22-11-2021 18:43 IST | Created: 22-11-2021 18:43 IST
Actor-turned-TMC leader Saayoni Ghosh, who was arrested on charges of criminal intimidation and attempt to murder, was on Monday granted bail by the court of additional chief judicial magistrate in West Tripura district.

Ghosh was held after she raised TMC's 'khela hobe' slogan to allegedly disrupt a street-corner meeting being held by Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb.

Some people accompanying her had apparently hurled stones at those attending the meeting, police sources here said.

The Trinamool Youth Congress president was produced before the court of the additional chief judicial magistrate in West Tripura district, which granted her bail.

The court also asked her to furnish a bail bond of Rs 20,000.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

