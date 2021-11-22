Left Menu

Unite to seek quota, BJP MLA Nitesh Rane tells Marathas

PTI | Thane | Updated: 22-11-2021 18:48 IST | Created: 22-11-2021 18:48 IST
Maharashtra BJP MLA Nitesh Rane on Monday asked the Maratha community to unite to seek quota and alleged the MVA government under Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had failed them.

The state government was not moving to give quota to the community, he said at a press conference here.

He said the community must ''grab'' quota the way it has been done by other groups in some states.

