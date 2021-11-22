Ashok Gehlot retains home, finance, allocates portfolios to Rajasthan ministers

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday allocated portfolios to the expanded council of ministers and retained portfolios of Finance and Home. Fifteen ministers took the oath of office in the expansion of cabinet carried out on Sunday.

Apart from Finance and Home and Justice, the Chief Minister has portfolios of taxation, Department of Personnel (DOP), General Administration Department (GAD), Cabinet Secretariat, Non-Resident Indian (NRI) Department, IT and Communication, Rajasthan State Investigation Bureau, and Department of Information and Public Relations. Among cabinet ministers, BD Kalla has been allotted the portfolio of Education (Primary and Secondary), Sanskrit Education, and Arts, Literature, Culture and ASI.

Shanti Dhariwal has been allotted Local Self Government, Urban Development and Housing, Law and Legal Affairs, Legal Consultancy office, Parliamentary Affairs and Elections. Parsadilal Meena has been given Medical and Health, Medical Health and Services (ESI), Excise.

Lal Chand Kataria has been allotted Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Fisheries department. Pramod Bhaya has been given Mines & Petroleum and Gopalan department. Uday Lal Anjana is Minister for Cooperatives and Pratap Singh Khachariawas of Food & Civil Supplies, Consumer Affairs.

Saleh Mohammad has been allocated Minority Affairs, Waqf, Colonization, Agriculture Command Area Development and Water Utilization. Hemaram Chaudhary has been given portfolios of Forest, Environment and Climate change and Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya of Water Resources.

Mahesh Joshi is the minister of PHED, Ground Water; Ramlal Jat of Revenue; Ramesh Meena of Panchayati Raj and Rural Development; Vishvendra Singh of Tourism, Civil Aviation; Mamta Bhupesh Bairwa of Women and Child Welfare, Child Empowerment and Planning; Bhajan Lal Jatav of PWD; Tika Ram Jully of Social Justice and Empowerment, Jail; Govind Ram Meghwal of Disaster Management and Relief, Administrative Reforms and Coordination, Statistics, Policy Planning and Shakuntala Rawat of Industry, State Enterprises and Devasthan. Ten Ministers of State have also been allocated portfolios. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)