Over 500 industrial units set up in Bihar under Nitish Kumar, more in the pipeline: Minister

The Bihar government under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will ''disappoint'' all those who say it is not possible to set up industries in the state, Industries Minister Shahnawaz Hussain said on Monday.

He also said that 519 industrial units have so far been set up in Bihar and more are in the pipeline.

Speaking at a press conference here after inaugurating Bihar Pavilion at the India International Trade Fair in Pragati Maidan, the minister said the State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB) has received investment proposals worth Rs 36,694 crore.

Of this, investment proposals worth Rs 30,000 crore have been received for ethanol production in the state, he said.

The remaining proposals worth Rs 6,6694 crore have come for investment in food, health care, oxygen, tourism, manufacturing and other sectors, Hussain added.

''Those who used to say that it is not possible to set up industries in Bihar, we will disappoint them,'' he remarked.

''Industries are being set up in the state. Prime Minister (Narendra Modi), Amit Shah ji (Home Minister), Nadda Ji (BJP president) and my party had sent me for setting up industries in Bihar. I am working on it,'' the Bihar minister said.

He said the eastern state has also got the Centre's approval for setting up a total of 17 ethanol plants to produce 36 crore litres of ethanol every year.

Three of the plants, being set up in Ara, Purnia, and Gopalganj districts, respectively, will be operationalised in February-March next year, he said in reply to a question.

The Bihar industries minister said the state government had bid for production of 168 crore litres of the fuel, but got approval for the production of 36 crore litres. ''We hope that the quota for Bihar will be increased. I have met Hardeep Puri Ji (Union Petroleum Minister) in this connection,'' he told reporters.

According to the Bihar government's ethanol promotion policy, the production plants will use sugarcane, molasses, maize and rice to manufacture ethanol.

Shanawaz said Bihar is attaining ''new heights'' under the leadership of Nitish Kumar with the state government's focus on development in various sectors.

''It is no more ‘old’ Bihar. It is a new Bihar where law and order is good, and measures are being taken to take the state on the path of progress under the leadership of an honest and experienced chief minister,” he added.

