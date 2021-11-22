Left Menu

Mexico president says had no major differences at U.S., Canada talks

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 22-11-2021 20:21 IST | Created: 22-11-2021 20:21 IST
  • Country:
  • Mexico

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday his meetings with U.S. President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Washington last week were fruitful and played out without any major differences.

Lopez Obrador was speaking at a regular government news conference.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

