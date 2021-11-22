Congress parliamentary strategy group to meet on Nov 25 ahead of winter session
Congress Parliamentary Strategy Group will hold a meeting on November 25 to finalise the strategy for the upcoming winter session.
- Country:
- India
Congress Parliamentary Strategy Group will hold a meeting on November 25 to finalise the strategy for the upcoming winter session. "We will raise the issue of inflation in the upcoming session of Parliament. Congress Parliamentary Strategy Group will meet in New Delhi on November 25 to finalize the strategy for the upcoming Parliament session," Congress general secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal told ANI.
Meanwhile, the Centre has called an all-party meet on November 28 ahead of Parliament's winter session, informed the sources. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi may also attend the meet," sources said.
The winter session of Parliament is scheduled to commence from November 29. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Parliament
- Narendra
- New Delhi
- Congress
ALSO READ
Man arrested for allegedly threatening to kill member of British Parliament: Reports
If SKM says, we are ready to march towards Parliament on Nov 26: Haryana BKU chief
Beijing's military aggression pushing Europe to strengthen ties with Taiwan: European Parliament
Will march to Parliament on Nov 26 if SKM approves: Haryana BKU chief Chaduni
Owaisi calls for parliamentary debate on China-India ties, slams Centre for 'polarising, dividing Indians'