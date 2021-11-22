Left Menu

Tikait compares Union minister Ajay Mishra with 'terrorist', seeks his arrest

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 22-11-2021 20:55 IST | Created: 22-11-2021 20:55 IST
Tikait compares Union minister Ajay Mishra with 'terrorist', seeks his arrest
  • Country:
  • India

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait on Monday compared Union minister Ajay Mishra with a ''terrorist'' and sought his arrest in connection with the death of four farmers in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

The Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader also opposed the proposed inauguration of a sugar mill in Lakhimpur Kheri by the minister, saying if he turns up there, farmers won't take their sugarcane to the mill.

The violence had erupted on October 3 when farmers were protesting the visit of Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya to Mishra's native place.

Four agitating farmers were run over by a vehicle allegedly carrying BJP workers.

Four others, including a journalist and two BJP workers, were also killed in the violence that followed.

Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra has been named as accused in the case.

Addressing a ''kisan mahapanchayat'' here at Eco Garden, Tikait said the arrest of the minister is one of their main issues.

He said attempts are being made to make the minister a ''hero'' from a ''qatil'' (murdrer).

''If terrorists from Kashmir can be lodged in the Agra jail, then the murderer of farmers is also a terrorist and he too should go to the Agra jail,'' Tikait said.

Referring to the proposed inauguration of the sugar mill by Mishra, Tikait said if he goes there to inaugurate it, then no sugarcane will be taken to the mill.

''Rather, farmers will take the sugarcane to the office of the district magistrate, no matter how much losses they incur,'' Tikait said.

Tikait said after December, he will be visiting Lakhimpur Kheri for three days to meet families of the farmers killed in the violence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vulnerability in PNB server exposed customer data for about seven months: CyberX9

Vulnerability in PNB server exposed customer data for about seven months: Cy...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vaccine passports without testing allow cases to be missed; Partial lunar eclipse dubbed 'Blood Moon' dazzles night skies

Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vacc...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vaccine passports without testing allow cases to be missed; Partial lunar eclipse dubbed 'Blood Moon' dazzles night skies

Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vacc...

 Global
4
5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021