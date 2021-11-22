TMC known for anarchy, 'khela hobe' slogan aims at creating lawlessness: BJP leader

Hitting out at the Trinamool Congress (TMC), BJP leader Locket Chatterjee on Monday alleged that the Mamata Banerjee-led party is known for anarchy and its ''khela hobe'' slogan aims at creating lawlessness.

Taking strong objection at TMC MPs staging a protest outside Union Home Minister Amit Shah's office here, Chatterjee said the ruling party of West Bengal wants to bring lawlessness from the state to the national capital.

The TMC MPs held the protest outside Shah's office to oppose the arrest of the party's youth wing chief Saayoni Ghosh by the Tripura police after she allegedly disrupted a meeting of Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb by shouting ''khela hobe'' (we will play) on Sunday night.

Ghosh was granted bail by a court in Tripura on Monday.

Chatterjee alleged that the ''khela hobe'' slogan in reality means killing the workers of other political parties and misbehaving with women, and is aimed at creating lawlessness for political benefits.

She further said Tripura wants development and not the lawlessness of West Bengal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)