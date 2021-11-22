Left Menu

TMC known for anarchy, 'khela hobe' slogan aims at creating lawlessness: BJP leader

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2021 21:15 IST | Created: 22-11-2021 21:15 IST
TMC known for anarchy, 'khela hobe' slogan aims at creating lawlessness: BJP leader
  • Country:
  • India

Hitting out at the Trinamool Congress (TMC), BJP leader Locket Chatterjee on Monday alleged that the Mamata Banerjee-led party is known for anarchy and its ''khela hobe'' slogan aims at creating lawlessness.

Taking strong objection at TMC MPs staging a protest outside Union Home Minister Amit Shah's office here, Chatterjee said the ruling party of West Bengal wants to bring lawlessness from the state to the national capital.

The TMC MPs held the protest outside Shah's office to oppose the arrest of the party's youth wing chief Saayoni Ghosh by the Tripura police after she allegedly disrupted a meeting of Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb by shouting ''khela hobe'' (we will play) on Sunday night.

Ghosh was granted bail by a court in Tripura on Monday.

Chatterjee alleged that the ''khela hobe'' slogan in reality means killing the workers of other political parties and misbehaving with women, and is aimed at creating lawlessness for political benefits.

She further said Tripura wants development and not the lawlessness of West Bengal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vulnerability in PNB server exposed customer data for about seven months: CyberX9

Vulnerability in PNB server exposed customer data for about seven months: Cy...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vaccine passports without testing allow cases to be missed; Partial lunar eclipse dubbed 'Blood Moon' dazzles night skies

Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vacc...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vaccine passports without testing allow cases to be missed; Partial lunar eclipse dubbed 'Blood Moon' dazzles night skies

Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vacc...

 Global
4
5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021