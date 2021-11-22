Left Menu

Congress to organise big rally in Delhi soon to protest against inflation

Congress will organise a big rally to protest against inflation in the coming days in Delhi, informed a party leader on Monday.

Congress will organise a big rally to protest against inflation in the coming days in Delhi, informed a party leader on Monday. Congress leaders KC Venugopal, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Kumari Shailja, Navjot Sindh Sidhu, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Shaktisinh Gohil, Ajay Kumar Lallu and Anil Chaudhary were present in the meeting.

"In the meeting, it was discussed that in the coming days, a big rally to protest against inflation will be organised in Delhi," said Lallu, who is the Uttar Pradesh Congress president. Meanwhile, the Congress Parliamentary Strategy Group will hold a meeting on November 25 to finalise the strategy for the upcoming winter session.

"We will raise the issue of inflation in the upcoming session of Parliament. Congress Parliamentary Strategy Group will meet in New Delhi on November 25 to finalize the strategy for the upcoming Parliament session," Congress general secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal said. (ANI)

