Cable TV connection charges fixed at Rs 100 per month: Channi

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Monday announced to fix at Rs 100 the monthly charges for a cable TV connection as he held his first rally with state Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu ahead of the Assembly elections.

Addressing the rally here, channi said the move aimed at eliminating the ''cartelisation of cable'' from across the state as people are being unnecessarily harassed by the ''cable mafia'' by levying hefty charges.

Addressing the rally organised by senior Congress leader Kamaljit Singh Karwal, Channi alleged that all such businesses of transport and cable are owned by the Badal family.

Now, people need not to pay more than Rs 100 per month and strict action will be taken against those not adhering to the new rates, he said. ''If anyone harasses you, inform me,'' said the CM. He also announced that all illegal bus permits will be revoked and allotted to the unemployed youth. Channi said in next 10 days, services of all sanitation workers in municipal councils and corporations of the state will be regularised and there will be no condition of 10-year service, besides scrapping the contract system for recruitment.

He said historic decisions have already been taken for the welfare of poor, recounting the relief in electricity charges and slashing of sand and gravel rates.

Stressing his government's commitment to ensure women empowerment, he said equal representation will be given to them in government and the party in coming days.

Lashing out at Shiromani Akali Dal and Aam Aadmi Party leaders for ''misleading'' the Punjabis, Channi said people are wise enough and could not be ''fooled by false promises''.

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu too lauded Channi for his ''pro-poor and landmark'' decisions, and working round the clock for weaker sections.

He said the Congress-led state government would soon evolve a mechanism to make Punjab a debt-free state by launching effective policies, adding ''a debt-free Punjab would be a better place for future generations''.

He said workers of the Congress will be given better representation in all boards, corporations and other bodies in recognition of their hard work and commitment towards the party. Earlier, Channi, along with Sidhu, handed over letters of appointment to five next of kin of farmers who died during the agitation against the Centre's three farm laws. Farmers' agitation against the three ''black'' laws will be remembered as a ''watershed movement'' to protect democratic and human rights in the country, said Channi. This movement has upheld the ethos of democratic values and human rights in the country, he stated. Channi reiterated that all Punjabis, especially farmers, have to remain vigilant until the ''draconian'' farm laws are repealed. Channi said an announcement regarding repealing of black laws is baseless until and unless a guarantee of minimum support price for crops is not provided. He said the Union government must ensure that each and every grain of farmers is lifted on MSP so that their exploitation by private players is prevented.

