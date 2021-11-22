Left Menu

Latur District Central Cooperative Bank polls: Panel backed by Congressman wins

PTI | Latur | Updated: 22-11-2021 21:25 IST | Created: 22-11-2021 21:25 IST
Candidates of a panel supported by a former Congress minister trounced the one backed by the BJP in the polls to the Latur District Central Co-operative Bank, officials said on Monday.

Elections were to be held for 19 seats on the bank's board, but voting was required for only nine as 10 candidates belonging to the panel led by former minister Diliprao Deshmukh were earlier elected unopposed, they said.

The Deshmukh-led panel won 18 of the 19 seats, while the BJP emerged victorious on one, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

