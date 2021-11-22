Left Menu

Congress to raise inflation issue in upcoming Parliament's winter session, says KC Venugopal

Congress will raise the issue of inflation in the upcoming session of Parliament, said party general secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2021 22:33 IST | Created: 22-11-2021 22:33 IST
Congress to raise inflation issue in upcoming Parliament's winter session, says KC Venugopal
Congress general secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress will raise the issue of inflation in the upcoming session of Parliament, said party general secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal on Monday. Congress Parliamentary Strategy Group will hold a meeting on November 25 to finalise the strategy for the upcoming parliamentary session.

"We will raise the issue of inflation in the upcoming session of Parliament. Congress Parliamentary Strategy Group will meet in New Delhi on November 25 to finalize the strategy for the upcoming Parliament session," Venugopal told ANI. The winter session of Parliament is scheduled to commence from November 29.

Meanwhile, the Centre has called an all-party meet on November 28 ahead of Parliament's winter session, informed the sources. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi may also attend the meet," sources said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vulnerability in PNB server exposed customer data for about seven months: CyberX9

Vulnerability in PNB server exposed customer data for about seven months: Cy...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vaccine passports without testing allow cases to be missed; Partial lunar eclipse dubbed 'Blood Moon' dazzles night skies

Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vacc...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vaccine passports without testing allow cases to be missed; Partial lunar eclipse dubbed 'Blood Moon' dazzles night skies

Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vacc...

 Global
4
5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021