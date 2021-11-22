Left Menu

Government should hold talks on MSP, other demands or we will not go home: Rakesh Tikait

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Monday said the farmers' agitation will continue till the Centre hold talks and resolves their demands including a guarantee of Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 22-11-2021 22:59 IST | Created: 22-11-2021 22:59 IST
BKU leader Rakesh Tikait at Kisan Mahapanchayat in Lucknow (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Monday said the farmers' agitation will continue till the Centre hold talks and resolves their demands including a guarantee of Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops. Tikait was in Lucknow to attend 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' organised by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of farmers unions on Monday.

"It seems that the government does not want to hold discussions with the farmers after the announcement of the rollback of three farms laws. The government should talk to us so that we can start going to our villages," he told the gathering. "The agitation will not stop because many of our issues like the MSP guarantee law, seed bill, and milk policy are yet to be resolved. Government should hold talks with us. Otherwise, we will not go home," he added.

He said it took almost one year to make the "government understand that that the farm laws will harm the farmers, workers and shopkeepers of the country". He also alleged that the Centre tried to divide farmers on the issue of farms laws.

"The government tried to create division among farmers. The government said they could not convince 'some farmers'. Prime Minister also sought an apology (from people). But the apology will not bring farmers the fair price of their produce. Farmers will get the price if a law is made on MSP," Tikait said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced the repealing of the three central farm laws against which farmers were protesting on the borders of Delhi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

